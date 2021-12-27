Bloom House Youth Services will officially open its doors this week after nearly three years of planning, and the community is invited to help celebrate.
A 501(c)(3) organization formed in 2019, Bloom House will address youth homelessness in an inclusive space, providing support through access to case management, mental health care and life skills education to ensure an empowered future.
The shelter, located at 301 W. 11th Ave., will open its doors and officially begin operations Jan. 1, 2022. A grand opening New Year’s Eve party is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
Bloom House president and founder Clara Corn said it’s an incredible feeling to be able to welcome people in to see the shelter for the first time.
“We’ve been describing it to each other as ‘happy panic’ because it feels like you’re just full of static,” she said. “We’re really excited that it’s happening. It’s incredible to sit back and look at what we’ve created; it’s unbelievable.”
Corn said Bloom House staff and volunteers have been putting the final touches on the shelter. Because the home was the former SOS shelter, she said it was “move-in ready” with just a few touches and updates needed.
“There are still a few things that we’re still working on, like building a shelf, putting up a cork board wall, painting a chalk wall,” she said. “We’re open to any kind of group who wants to do a mural in one of the bedrooms, because we have to have each room ‘adopted’ by people who want an excuse to spruce it up. It’s perfectly livable right now, but it can always look bright and fun and colorful.”
A big need, Corn said, is donations of household items and furniture. Aside from seven bedrooms, which can sleep up to 12 teens in need at a time, there are two living spaces and the three kitchens.
Donations of hygiene products and food items are also welcome. In fact, guests to Friday’s open house are encouraged to bring items to donate if they are able.
“That kind of stuff is going to be so needed and we’re going to go through it so quickly because we’re going to be feeding kids who are not just sheltered with us, but just need a meal,” Corn said.
Corn expects the shelter to be in use quickly after opening its doors. They have been speaking with other agencies around the region to let them know services are coming to Emporia. Program Manager Emily Yell, who lives on-site, is ready to welcome teens in need.
The drop-in center will be open to any youth in need, even if they aren’t homeless. Computer access, laundry, on-site counselors and more will be available.
“I’m sure [the resource room] will be in use right away and I think that it’ll be a slow build as people learn more about us,” Corn said. “If they just need a place to be or they just need to come and talk to a therapist or to our case manager to get referrals. Maybe they need a hot shower or to use the classroom. We’re going to have that safe place to be.”
Corn added that it’s exciting to see things get marked off of their checklist the closer they get to opening. Bloom House is now fully staffed and those names are in the process of getting updated to the web site.
“We are really glad that we have the style of party that we’re doing, which is just a come-and-go as you are able,” Corn said. “We don’t have a schedule. We’ll just have some music and we’ll have good food.”
She stressed that the open house is a family-friendly event. Refreshments from The Vault and Renegade Cupcakes as well as drinks — alcoholic and nonalcoholic — will be served throughout the evening. Corn asked that people bring proof of vaccination if they can.
“We will be asking people to bring some proof of vaccination if they are medically able to get vaccinated, just because we don’t want anyone to ring in the New Year with COVID,” she said. “We’re trying to take it really cautiously and safely for everyone while still being able to have a party. ... I don’t want anyone to get sick because they came to support Bloom House.”
For more information about Bloom House Youth Services, visit www.bloomhouseks.org. You can also follow the shelter on all social media channels using @BloomHouseKS.
