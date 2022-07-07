Dr. Connie Pat Mauney

September 22, 1931 -June 2, 2022

Connie Pat Mauney was born in Martin, Tennessee. to

joe and Lois Freeman. Connie's late husband was Mac

Mauney of Lafollette, Tennessee. Their two children are

Mark Mauney (Moey Mauney) and Karen Voce (David

Voce). Her grandchildren are Matt Mauney (Melodie

Haynie Mauney), Benjamin Voce (Bitsy Conde Voce) and

Rebekah Voce johnson (Caleb johnson). Her greatgrandchildren

are Isabelle Mauney and Reuben Mauney.

Her brother is Clark Freeman (deceased spouse, Mary

Nell Hackney Freeman) and sister Ann Freeman Gray

(Charles Gray).

Connie Pat was a member of the Woodson Chapel

Church of Christ, Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Mauney was a

retired professor at Emporia State University in Kansas

where she taught constitutional law and American

government courses. Upon retiring to Brentwood,

Tennessee, she was also a member of the Brentwood

Morning Rotary Club.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on july 9th

at the Woodson Chapel Church of Christ. Visitation will

be at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the mission work sponsored by Woodson Chapel Church of Christ will be appreciated.

