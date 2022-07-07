Dr. Connie Pat Mauney

September 22, 1931 -June 2, 2022
Connie Pat Mauney was born in Martin, Tennessee. to
joe and Lois Freeman. Connie's late husband was Mac
Mauney of Lafollette, Tennessee. Their two children are
Mark Mauney (Moey Mauney) and Karen Voce (David
Voce). Her grandchildren are Matt Mauney (Melodie
Haynie Mauney), Benjamin Voce (Bitsy Conde Voce) and
Rebekah Voce johnson (Caleb johnson). Her greatgrandchildren
are Isabelle Mauney and Reuben Mauney.
Her brother is Clark Freeman (deceased spouse, Mary
Nell Hackney Freeman) and sister Ann Freeman Gray
(Charles Gray).
Connie Pat was a member of the Woodson Chapel
Church of Christ, Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Mauney was a
retired professor at Emporia State University in Kansas
where she taught constitutional law and American
government courses. Upon retiring to Brentwood,
Tennessee, she was also a member of the Brentwood
Morning Rotary Club.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on july 9th
at the Woodson Chapel Church of Christ. Visitation will
be at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the mission work sponsored by Woodson Chapel Church of Christ will be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.