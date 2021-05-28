WICHITA -- The Emporia High boys and girls track and field teams brought home five individual medals from the 5A state meet at Cessna Stadium in Wichita on Thursday.
Trinity Ervin was the highest finisher for the Spartans, placing second in the discus throw with a distance of 118 feet, a personal record.
Treyson True medaled twice for Emporia. He finished sixth in the 1600-meter run with a 4:26.79 time in the finals. Then, he followed that with a 9:33.91 time in the 3200-meter run, which was good for fourth place.
Kyle Obermeyer took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles, running a time of 15.46 to just barely edge out seventh-place finisher Brock Stupka of Andover Central, who ran a 15.47.
Elizabeth Willhite earned a third long-distance medal for the Spartans, placing seventh in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:24.60.
As teams, the Emporia boys finished 18th of 29 and the girls finished 22nd of 30.
Other state results
Girls
Elizabeth Willhite: 12th, 3200-meter run
Kaitlynn Ayer: 14th, long jump
Boys
Daniel Knapp: 11th, triple jump
Fred Jackson: 12, 400-meter dash
Kyle Obermeyer: 12th, 300-meter hurdles
Zachary Jackson: 13th, 200-meter dash
Relay team (Derrick Keys, Aidan Jackson, Daniel Knapp, Zachary Jackson): 13th, 4x100-meter relay
Relay team (Fred Jackson, Aidan Jackson, Blake Spellman, Cooper Rech): 13th, 4x400-meter relay
Relay team (Lane Wullschleger, Michael Shi, Caden Wilson, Blake Spellman): 15th, 4x800-meter relay
