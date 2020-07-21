With just two weeks to go before the Aug. 4 Kansas primary, candidates for two seats on the Lyon County Commission are hoping to earn the votes of those within Districts 2 and 3.
Four candidates have filed for their chance at become the District 2 Commissioner, a position currently held by Dan Slater. They are Republicans Robert McClelland, Phillip J. Mott and Doug Peck, and Democratic candidate Ronald McCoy.
Rollie Martin, the current 3rd District Commissioner and chairman of the Lyon County Commission, is joined by Jarom J. Smith and Chris Bartel. All three are Republicans.
The 1st District seat, held by Scott Briggs, is not up for election this year.
Each candidate has answered questions submitted by the League of Women Voters, and have been published online at www.vote411.org. Their answers have not be edited or altered and are published below in their entirety.
