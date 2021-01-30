The Emporia State baseball team came in fifth in the MIAA’s preseason coaches poll released Friday.
Sitting behind Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State, the Hornets will return to action in 2021 after a truncated 2020 campaign in which they went 13-7 overall. Emporia State won seven of its final eight games before COVID-19 shut down the season.
There is reason for optimism for Emporia State in 2021 on the mound and at the plate.
The Hornets bring back their entire weekend rotation from last season, which includes senior Jake Barton (3-3, 4.19 ERA), junior Jared Kengott (2-0, 3.00 ERA) and senior Drew Repp (2-1, 7.94 ERA).
Juniors Blake Carroll (.294, 13 RBI), Josh Norlin (.289, 17 RBI) and Sam Chaput (.288, 20 RBI, 6 HR) return for the Hornets in 2021, along with seniors Cooper Minnick (.318, 16 RBI) and Paul Claussen (.303, 9 RBI).
The Hornets will start the season on Feb. 12 in Edmond, Okla., for Friday-Saturday-Sunday games against Oklahoma Baptist, East Central and Harding.
