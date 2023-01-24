Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history

The National Centers for Environmental Information reports the biggest snowfall in modern Kansas history was 30 inches in Pratt County on March 28, 2009.

 Ikebana Art-studio/Shutterstock

Here's our continually-updated list of closings, cancellations and delays related to this week's winter storm:

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

* Emporia Senior Center Bingo - canceled

This list will be updated at EmporiaGazatte.com as warranted.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.