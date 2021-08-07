Joan Jean Barlett, 87, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Joan was born June 26, 1934 in Newton, Kansas the daughter of Lewis and Mildred (Hinnen) Vogelman. She grew up on the Vogelman farm near Cassoday, KS. She graduated from K-State and worked as a teacher for several years. She later stayed home to lovingly raise her family, mostly in Kansas City, Missouri. Most recently she worked at the Emporia Public Library in the children’s room until her retirement and was known by many as “the library lady”. She and her husband Charles played Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for many children during that time. Joan was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Emporia, the book club at the Emporia Library, a Hospice support group and an exercise group at Emporia Fitness. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
On July 29, 1956 Joan married Charles Barlett in DeGraff, Kansas. He died May 10, 2007 in Emporia. Joan is survived by her sons, Edward Barlett and wife Maryann of Kansas City, Missouri, Benjamin Barlett and wife Tina of Seattle, Washington, Daniel Barlett and wife Cari of Rose Hill, Kansas; daughter, Suzie Warrington and husband Jeff of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Matthew Barlett, Sara Barlett, Joshua Barlett, Silas Barlett, Riley Barlett, Erin Barlett, Taylor Barlett, and Kylee Barlett. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Gail Vogelman.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 13, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Emporia. Pastor Rob Clausen of the church will be officiating. Cremation is planned following the service. Inurnment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Library and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
