STRONG CITY — The Strong City Opera House has been awarded a $90,000 Heritage Trust Fund grant by the Kansas Historical Society, Saturday morning.
The opera house, located at the corner of 5th and Cottonwood streets, was built in 1900.
The building was first used as an opera house before being converted into a movie theater in the 1920s. In 1931, the theater was renamed The Uptown theater. It later closed.
In the fall of 2000, after years of disrepair, the entire roof collapsed into the entire interior of the building.
The Strong City Preservation Alliance has been working to restore and bring new life to the theater since then. We have reached out to the SCPA for comment on the grant and will update the story once we hear back from the group.
According to the historical society's web site, the Heritage Trust Fund is a state program that provides matching funds for the preservation of properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places or the Register of Historic Kansas Places.
The program reimburses expenses for projects that preserve or restore historic properties, with qualifying expenses including things like professional fees and construction costs.
Properties owned by the state or federal governments are not eligible, but those owned by local governments, private individuals, non-profit and for-profit entities qualify.
Individual grant awards may not exceed $90,000 and must be matched by the grant recipient and the grants are only awarded once a year.
For more information on the opera house, visit 1900theater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.