She grew up on a farm. Now she'll be on animal watch in the city limits.
Chaney Besack was named Emporia's new Animal Control Officer Tuesday. She fills a position that had been vacant for a long time.
A statement from the Emporia Police Department said Besack is a student at Pittsburg State University, who volunteers with Lazy K's Horsey Services near Americus. She's a graduate of Allen Community College.
The Animal Control Officer handles matters such as bites, animals at large and pet licenses.
The city had searched for someone to fill that role since at least August. Two police officers were doing part-time animal control work outside their normal hours.
But the title was vacant much longer than that. When The Gazette received a “Because You Asked” question about it in March, police spokesman Capt. Ray Mattas said the position was “on hold.”
(1) comment
WELL IF THEY WOULD PAY THESE PEOPLE A DECENT WAGE THEY COULD GET SOMEONE TO DO IT. FROM THE LAST I HEARD THE SALARY IS PRETTY POOR AND ESPECIALLY FOR THE RISK THEY TAKE.
