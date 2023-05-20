“Madagascar” — the hit DreamWorks animated franchise — is now a live stage musical making its way to WLW Auditorium next month.
The show is set to hit the stage at 6 p.m. June 4, as part of a 12-week national tour.
“Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hop Hippo, and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical adventure,” the Emporia Arts Center said in a written release. “The family-friendly musical features new original music and a colorful cast of larger-than-life characters from the iconic film.”
“Madagascar the Musical” features the same popular characters everyone remembers from the films, as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.
Complete with high-energy dance numbers and plenty of comedic shenanigans, this story of friendship, hope, and adventure will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”
With a book by Kevin Del Aguila and original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan, the musical features songs “I Like to Move It,” “It’s Showtime,” “Wild and Free,” “Best Friends,” “Relax, Be Cool, Chill Out,” “Living in Paradise,” “Together Forever,” and more.
The production features original direction by Kirk Jameson and stars Gary Paul Bowman (Alex), Sterling McClary (Marty), Maria Norris (Gloria), James Silverstein (Melman), Steven Makropoulos (King Julien), Jordan Taylor (Rico/Lyn/US Gloria), Katie Whittemore (Private/Mort/US Candy), Alex Burnette (Skipper/Maurice), Randy Campo (Mason/Lars), Anna Telfer (Candy/Kowalski/US Gloria), Niko Kaim (Swing), and Ryan Koch (Swing).
Fans are encouraged to follow the tour on Facebook and Instagram @madagascarthemusicaltou). For more information, visit the tour’s official website at www.madagascarontour.com.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $12.50 for children and can be purchased at https://emporiaksarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.