April 18, the Menu featured a fantastic dessert called a Peach Bourbon Upside-down Bundt Cake. You need to make that for your momma.
I knew my Bundt pan was too small, so I prepared a small loaf pan for the leftovers, thinking that would make a nice gift for someone.
Unfortunately, I neglected to grease said loaf pan and when I tumped it out onto the rack — you guessed it — it broke. Three sections. No chance of repair.
I immediately knew that I would be making a bread pudding with that cake, adding sausage and who knows what else. I threw a clean towel over it and let it dry out for the rest of the day.
I had made certain to save the juice from the can of peaches, which just so happened to be heavy syrup instead of my usual choice of “water and natural juices.” I had delusions of whisking the confectioner’s sugar into that for a big peach flavor and then I remembered that every time I try to make a confectioner’s sugar frosting, I fail miserably.
I also had way too many peaches for the cakes and had saved them for yogurt and snacks. They would soon rejoin their friends in a savory breakfast casserole. Waste not, want not!
Let’s get cooking.
PEACH BOURBON UPSIDE-DOWN BUNDT CAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAD PUDDING
Unsalted butter or non-stick spray for baking dish
4 large eggs
1 1/2 cups milk
1/4 cup peach juice from the can
4 cups of chunks of dry Peach Bourbon Upside-down Cake
2 cups cooked breakfast sausage, crumbled
1 cup peaches, cut into bite-size pieces
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter or use non-stick spray on a deep baking dish, about 2 quarts; set aside.
Whisk eggs, milk and juice in a large bowl for about 1 minute. Stir in the broken pieces of cake and set aside for the liquid to be absorbed.
In a skillet over low heat, cook sausage until it just begins to brown. Crumble or chop (I used breakfast sausage links) cooked sausage into bite-size pieces. Cut peach slices into the same.
Stir the sausage and extra fruit into the cake mixture. If it seems dry, add a dash of fruit juice or milk, stirring to incorporate, until you have a very moist batter.
Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish; bake until a cake tester comes out clean, which will be about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand 30 minutes before serving.
Serve warm with a side of hashbrowns or a brunch salad. It is tasty!
Do you have a recipe for rescuing damaged dishes? Share it with me at murphyre2000@yahoo.com.
