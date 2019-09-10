Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Non-injury accident, E. 6th Ave. & East St., 12:18 p.m.
Structure fire, 2200 Prairie St., 12:41 p.m.
Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:00 p.m.
Traffic - no DL/DWS, 1100 Congress St., 5:00 p.m.
Injury accident, S. West St. & W. Randolph Ave., 7:27 p.m.
Phone harassment, 2100 Belmont Dr., 10:14 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:09 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 4:37 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Road L & Road 310, Allen, 6:46 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Theft, 2300 Industrial Rd., 8:24 p.m.
Theft, 1600 Industrial Rd., 12:15 p.m.
Courts
Jalencia Thomas, 2717 E. Lewis St., Wichita, disorderly conduct, Aug. 24
Juan Romo, 305 Sunnyslope St., speeding and suspended driver’s license, Sept. 1
Haley Forbeck, 1309 Woodland St., stop sign, Sept. 1
Jodi Metcalfe, 8525 Katherine St., Haysville, telephone harassment, Sept. 3
Janea Sumpter, 1005 Henry St., left turn at intersection and no proof of insurance, Sept. 4
Amy Worthy, 62 Cherokee Ln., speeding, Sept. 4
Brett Charbonneau, 930 Sunnyslope St., careless driving, Sept. 5
Lester Rodriguez Leyva, 823 Mechanic St., speeding, Sept. 5
Kyle Baker, 265 Neill Pkwy., Vassar, speeding, Sept. 5
Jessica Goodwin, 909 E. Logan Ave., expired tag, Sept. 6
Jerry Wolf, 220 W. 6th St., S. Hutchinson, speeding, Sept. 8
Isabella Bates, 408 Neosho St., follow too close, Sept. 6
Karen Dickinson, 1004 Watson St., improper backing, Sept. 6
Tracy Salter, 7241 Mastin, Merriam, speeding, Sept. 6
Carmen Leeds, 1501 Berkeley Rd., speeding, Sept. 7
Fernando Zuniga, 16 S. Constitution St., speeding, Sept. 7
Jennifer Smith, 3525 S. Debra St., Independence, MO, speeding, Sept. 7
Gregory Moellman, 816 Congress St., disorderly conduct, Sept. 7
Adrian Yabarra, 643 Washington St., DUI and leaving scene, Sept. 7
Mahlin Gillespie, 121 W. 4th St., Lebo, speeding, Sept. 7
Garrett Heggie, 310 E. Taylor St., Texline, TX, disorderly conduct, Sept. 8
Isabella Crank, 1424 Patrick St., stop sign, Sept. 8
Noe Zuniga, 309 S. East St., suspended driver’s license, Sept. 8
Ty Miller, 1323 S. Highway 99, speeding and expired tag, Sept. 8
Animals
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
