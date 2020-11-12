Despite all of the prevailing evidence surrounding her, Daley Handy wasn’t counting on the news Tuesday, when MIAA commissioner Mike Racy announced that the Hornets had been voted No. 1 in the conference's preseason coaches poll at the beginning of 2020 MIAA basketball media day.
Returning this season with star point guard Tre’Zure Jobe and a collection of talented playmakers, Handy, a senior forward, had every reason to feel confident. And after ESU’s run to the 2020 MIAA championship game and the second-consecutive NCAA Tournament bid that followed, Hornets like Handy should be brimming with optimism.
Yet, even with all those things playing in ESU’s favor, Tuesday’s news — which solidified the Hornets as a preseason conference favorite — still took Handy by surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting it because I feel like we haven’t gotten the recognition we probably deserve in the past years,” she said Tuesday. “So, it was really exciting to see that other people see our potential and see that we have a great team.”
Fresh off of a 24-7 season cut short by COVID-19 a year ago, third-year head coach Toby Wynn and the Hornets are back seeking for yet another deep postseason run in 2020-21. With Jobe, the redshirt sophomore, running the offense and a trio of seniors around her in Handy, Kali Martin and Fredricka Sheats, ESU has plenty to justify its preseason billing in the loaded MIAA conference. That journey back to Kansas City and toward a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance begins on Nov. 19, when Hornets travel to Nebraska-Kearney.
Tuesday’s release of the preseason poll provided ESU with a well-deserved jolt just nine days before their season opener. Now, the Hornets will have to back it up.
“We’re pumped,” Handy said. “We’ve always known we have a great team. But to have that recognition, it puts a little more pressure on us to show up and to show everyone what we can do. But we’ve known it all along that we have a great team.”
Gone from last year’s ESU team are Mollie Mounsey, Morgan Laudan and Jessica Wayne, three pivotal seniors who combined for 33.7 points per game in 2019-20. Replacing them this season will be no small task, but remaining at the core of the Hornets’ lineup is Jobe, the all-important motor that makes ESU’s offense go.
A year ago, she poured in 17.3 points per game to go with 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds on her way to earning MIAA First-Team and MIAA Freshman of the Year honors. Now entering her second season on the court, Jobe, the point guard from Wichita, will once again be tasked with guiding the ESU offense, this time without the proven talent of Mounsey, Laudan and Wayne alongside her.
In 2020-21, Jobe has the chance to take command of the team and the program.
“You can see the way that everybody else has been pulled along by Tre’Zure and how hard she works,” Wynn said Tuesday. “She’s such a dynamic player for us, but her work ethic is very, very strong and she goes at it very hard and the rest of our players kind of follow suit. So that’s been an exciting thing for me to see.”
While the veteran leaders from last year’s team are gone, the Hornets bring back plenty of firepower this season and will also count on its young talent to step up with another year of experience under their belts.
Seniors Martin and Sheats, along with junior Karsen Schultz, combined for just 12 starts in 2019-20, but the three will provide the Hornets with plenty of 3-point shooting ability; Schultz shot 40.6% last season and trailed only Mounsey from deep, while Sheats and Martin shot 38.7 and 34%, respectively. Inside, Handy, who made 20 starts a year ago, and former Kansas State center Maary Lakes will offer ESU size, length and space for Jobe and the Hornets’ shooters.
Off the bench, ESU will hope for steady improvement from underclassmen such as redshirt sophomore forward Sydney Tinner and Spanish forward Laura Garcia Laffitte.
“Our whole team is working hard to show that we had a good chance of going far last year,” Handy said. “And even though we lost a few seniors who helped us get there, we still have a really good team that can take us really far this year. The motivation is huge to try to show everyone what we can do and to overcome this adversity.”
Ahead for the Hornets is a 22-game MIAA schedule beginning at Nebraska-Kearney on Nov. 19. The preseason coaches poll provides ESU with an accolade and confidence boost, but won’t buy the Hornets very much once the season tips off.
Last March, ESU’s promising season was cut short. Those Hornets will never know how far they might have gone if the NCAA Tournament had been played as scheduled. In 2020-21, with Jobe running the show alongside another talented ESU lineup, the Hornets have a shot at reaching heights last year’s team never had the chance to.
“I think, for me, it’s just the way everybody is trying to come back,” Wynn said. “And we lost some key pieces, but everybody has kind of come back and realized the opportunity that they have in front of them (this season).”
