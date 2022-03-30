The City of Emporia expressed support for improvements to the Southwest Santa Fe Skateboard Park, as commissioners reviewed renderings of the project Wednesday afternoon.
The skateboard park received an anonymous $250,000 donation last year to make improvements and updates. The donation came after Maddox Gutierrez, a local teenager, petitioned the city to make improvements to the park.
The city will review renderings from American Ramp Company and pricing quotes for construction. The costs range from $250,000 - $500,000 for the work, depending on what route the city chooses.
Nathan Bemo, founder and president of the Joplin, Mo.-based skatepark design group, told commissioners that the concepts for the park had been created after surveying local skaters and using that data.
He said skaters indicated the types of obstacles they would like to see in the park, including more street elements and traditional skateboard ramps.
"We included a little street with the ledges and rail ... and we kind of did it all in one, expanding the area to make it bigger," Bemo said, adding that there are different options depending on how much funding is available.
Another possible addition is a bowl — essentially an empty pool — that would include draining elements. The question of drainage was posed by Mayor Becky Smith.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman asked if different phases of the park could be added, such as a proposed biking element. She felt it was easier to make changes in the future if a full phased plan was available to reference.
Smith expressed support for moving forward with the full $500,000 improvements. With $250,000 already earmarked toward the expense, the rest of the money could come from the Kahola parks fund.
A decision will be made as early as next week.
In other business, commissioners discussed adopting the League of Kansas Municipalities' uniform public offense codes. City attorney Christina Montgomery said these are published each year as a way to help cities stay in compliance with state laws.
The new version doesn't come out until July, so Montgomery said no action needed to be taken immediately. City manager Trey Cocking recommended commissioners take some time reviewing the most recent publication before making any decisions.
Montgomery and Emporia Police Chief Ed Owens also talked to commissioners about common consumption areas.
Three applications for common consumption area permits have been filed by Emporia Main Street, Visit Emporia and Radius Production LLC, covering different parts of the downtown Emporia area.
Montgomery said the areas can overlap as long as the CCAs are all open at the same time, meaning Emporia Main Street and Visit Emporia can't hold separate events concurrently.
Questions arose over the need for and availability of city fencing to cordon off the CCAs. Because the new policy will allow for buildings to act as barrier points, it was determined that fencing could be used sparingly.
