A Lyon County woman was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Wednesday for distributing methamphetamine.
District Judge W. Lee Fowler ordered Nikki Garrison, 31, to serve 59 months behind bars.
Authorities say Garrison was arrested for distributing “heroin or certain stimulants” in early August. A sentencing report indicates she had between one and 3.5 grams of meth.
Two additional drug paraphernalia counts were dropped when Garrison pleaded no contest to the meth charge in November.
Fowler granted Garrison four months of credit for time already served in prison. Se's been inside the El Dorado Correctional Facility since October.
Garrison filed a jailhouse motion in December to have her bond reduced. That may have been rejected because she'd pleaded guilty to possession of opiates in February 2018.
