It is with great regret I am writing this letter. Earlier this week I received an article from the Oct. 11 Gazette about Emporia State University cutting its nationally renowned debate program. As a graduate of Emporia High School who participated in debate and forensics and who moved on to debate at Emporia State, I am dumbfounded.
How the university administration can make the decision to cut a program that has given so much back to the university in national recognition is beyond me. With a yearly travel budget of roughly $62,000, and the salary for its director, the total cost of the program cannot be more than $150,000 per year. If the university is making this cut to save money, how much will they lose when students who had planned to attend to be part of the debate program decide not to attend? Being part of the debate program was why I attended ESU.
If this is about performance, change coaches, the university has done this before. But if this is about money surely the university can find roughly $150,000 elsewhere to keep a program that has served it well. I owe a great deal of my personal success to the skills I learned while debating at ESU. The loss of this program is a stain on Emporia State, and a loss for the community and state of Kansas. How disappointing…
Bret McClendon
EHS ‘85 ESU ‘91
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.