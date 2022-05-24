Jaron Logan Neal Muench, 28, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Jaron was born in Emporia on April 9, 1994, the son of Brian and Barbara Nicholson Muench. Jaron is survived by his parents and three brothers, Jordan Muench and Jon Muench of Emporia, and Jonah Muench of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and his grandparents, Lee and Aldine Muench of Cissna Park, Illinois. He is also survived and loved by a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Dean and Donadee Nicholson, Storm Lake, Iowa.
Most recently, Jaron was a rental counter clerk at Waters Hardware & Rental in Emporia. Previously, he had worked at Norfolk Iron & Metal and at Holiday Resort.
Jaron graduated from Emporia High School where he played on the offensive line in football. He loved the Green Bay Packers, watching movies, listening to a wide variety of music, hanging out with friends, playing a good practical joke, and cooking/grilling. He was a fierce protector of the underdog and had an infectious laugh.
Memorial Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, Kansas on Saturday, May 28, at 11:00 A.M. conducted by Pastor Christine E. Potter. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 AM until service time. Cremation is planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness or to Café Quetzal United Methodist Church in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, which is assisting with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.