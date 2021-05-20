The Lyon County Commission tabled a motion in regard to permanently vacating Road 30 west of Road C in southwest Lyon County during its action session Thursday morning.
The motion -- which was already previously tabled after a public hearing during the April 22 commission meeting -- was in response to a request from Russell Reed, who owns land adjacent to the road and wants it to be closed due to lack of use.
However, it received contention from Earl Murphy and Harold Ingles -- members of the Upper Verdigris Watershed JT No. 24 board -- who reported that the road provided important access to the watershed dam for water control as well as maintenance.
Reed reported that he had worked with an attorney to draw up a proposed easement agreement with the watershed board that he had hoped would ease its mind, but that proposal had yet to make it into the hands of board members as of Thursday morning.
Murphy and Ingles said that their concern was that the easement agreement might not always be offered by the landowner in the future, in which case the watershed board would be left without access to its dam.
“Previous experience would indicate that the petitioner has been very diligent in preventing access to other properties that he owns, so we would expect the same here,” Ingles said.
“We don’t want any fights, we don’t want any lawsuits, we’d just like to be able to get to our dam,” Murphy said.
County Attorney Marc Goodman explained to the commissioners that they had met all the statutory requirements for vacating the road.
“You’re bound by statute and [the request to vacate the road] was brought before you and you’re going to have to set forth reasons why you’re not going to follow the statute if you don’t vacate it,” he said.
Commissioner Doug Peck said that he was disappointed that the watershed board had not received a copy of the proposed easement agreement prior to the meeting, as that would have helped guide the commission’s decision-making.
“I think both parties need to look at this easement agreement and see if it meets their needs, their wants,” he said. “These parties should get together and talk.”
Commissioner Scott Briggs said that he believed the commission should recuse itself from neighborly disputes and simply follow statutes, but was also sympathetic to the concerns of both parties.
“As a person, I think everybody should be good neighbors … and I think Mr. Reed doing the easement look’s like a good easement to me, but I can’t answer for [the watershed board],” he said.
The commission ultimately decided to table the motion until the watershed board was able to review the proposed easement agreement at its next meeting in July. The motion will then be taken up by the commission again on Aug. 5.
The commission also approved a request from Allen Lee Wilson -- Reading Fire Department Volunteer Captain for Special Technologies and Tactics -- to install lights on his personal 2019 Ford Expedition Max for use as an emergency response vehicle.
Wilson said that he would pay for the equipment himself so as to avoid any semblance of impropriety and to allow the Reading Fire Department to use those funds in other places.
The commission passed three motions to allow County Engineer Chip Woods to send out requests for proposals for structural steel H-piling, structural steel and grader blades according to Woods’ specifications.
Woods also reported that, with the high price of gasoline and diesel fuel, the Engineering Department’s expense comparisons showed that it had already spent more money than it had last year at this time.
County Clerk Tammy Vopat presented the 2022 budgets for the Clerk’s Office and Elections Office. She reported that she requested a 3.5% increase to account for salary ranges.
She also asked for a $15,000 increase in the miscellaneous line item due to Senate Bill 13, which will require the Clerk’s Office to send out more mailings, and Vopat isn’t sure as of yet how much that will cost.
She also requested an additional $75,000 to update the Elections Office’s technology in order to stay up-to-date with the current means being offered.
Vopat reported that she expected the $15,000 and $75,000 amounts to be more than necessary and clarified that whatever funds were not used during the year would be returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.