Louis E. Hansen, Kansas City, MO, formerly of Americus, and Emporia, died Thursday, June 22, 2023 at his home. He was 96.
Mr. Hansen had retired as a Captain with the Emporia Police Department.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, KS. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
