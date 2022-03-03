Services for Robert “Rob” Henry Brecht are scheduled for 10:30 am, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church in Emporia, Kansas.
Robert “Rob” Henry Brecht, age 82, of Emporia, Kansas passed away on February 23, 2022 at Olathe Medical Center.
Robert H. Brecht, the first son of Henry A. Brecht and Hannah G. (Hinrichs) Brecht was born on January 27, 1940 in Emporia. Robert graduated from Emporia High School in 1958.
Robert served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve.
Robert was married to Shirley Irene Willis on February 11, 1968. They were married for 54 years. God blessed them with two children: Patrick Henry Brecht, and Patricia Irene (Brecht).
Robert worked at the Dietrich Animal Clinic, Didde’s and Norfolk in Emporia. Robert was active in church filling different jobs over time.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents. Robert is survived by his wife, Shirley; two children, Patrick, Patricia Schack and husband Adam; four grandchildren, Hudson, Elijah, Jaden, Sahara; two brothers, Dale Brecht and wife Candice, Kenneth Brecht and wife Juanita; and one sister, Ruby Zorn and husband, Marvin.
Robert loved to ride ATV’s, go camping, build riding trails, sit by a campfire, and fishing.
God, by his grace, has now granted Robert the eternal home promised to him already at his baptism. Together with Robert, we now await that glorious resurrection when we will see him again.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
