Preston Wayne Pierce of Madison, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Newman Regional Health at the age of 79.
Preston was born on December 21, 1940 in Potwin, Kansas the son of Wayne Cameron and Virginia Pauline Gorman Pierce.
Preston is survived by a longtime companion, Pauleen Baxter and their beloved dog Ruby; daughters, Kelle Schankie of Emporia, Renee Trimble of Overland Park, and Rhonda Gilman of Emporia; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard Pierce.
Preston spent many years in Education and served as Principal at Madison High School in Madison, Kansas. He had a passion for antiques and collected them over the years. Preston served as an antique judge at the Greenwood County Fair.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 at Lena Valley Cemetery in Lamont, Kansas. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
