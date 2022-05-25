UVALDE, Texas — As more details about a deadly shooting at an elementary school came to light Wednesday, the National Teacher Hall of Fame director called for action.
“I was devastated when I got in my car and turned on the news,” said Carol Strickland. “It hit me like a ton of bricks. ... We had just turned in the 14 names to be put on the memorial for June.”
Now, two more teachers will be added to the list for the National Memorial to Fallen Teachers.
“I just burst into tears,” she said. “It was like, ‘What is happening in this world?’”
On Tuesday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos — who attended Uvalde High School — killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in one of the deadliest school massacres in U.S. history. He reportedly barricaded himself inside a fourth-grade classroom, where all the fatalities and injuries occurred, a state official said Wednesday.
“The shooter was able to make entry into the classroom, barricaded himself inside that classroom and again just began shooting numerous children and teachers that were in that classroom,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, said on NBC’s “Today” show.
Separately, Olivarez told CNN that all those who were killed and injured were in that room.
Police and border patrol officers shattered the school’s windows, Olivarez said on “Today,” in an attempt to offer students and teachers an escape route.
According to the Tribune News Service, the massacre in the predominantly working-class Latino city of about 16,000 people, roughly 50 miles from the Mexico border, involved the most fatalities of any U.S. school shooting since 2012, when 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn.
Several children were injured in the massacre, including a 10-year-old who remained in critical condition.
According to reports, Ramos shot and wounded his 66-year-old grandmother at her home in Uvalde. He then got into into his SUV and crashed it into a ditch before arriving at the elementary school, according to a law-enforcement source. Clad in black and reportedly wearing body armor, the gunman was captured on a security camera with at least one weapon visible as he approached the school.
The children at Robb Elementary School were two days away from their summer break when the attacker burst into their classroom. Tuesday’s theme at the school was “Footloose and Fancy,” and students were supposed to wear special outfits with fun or fancy shoes.
Parents waited outside of the school for hours, in some cases to learn if their children were among the dead and wounded.
“I can’t even imagine standing in line for hours to even know if their children are still alive,” Strickland said. “I can’t get political, but it’s like [President Joe Biden] said, ‘For God’s sake, when does this stop?’”
Like many, Strickland said she thought the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook would have resulted in real change. It was the impetus for the creation of the National Memorial to Fallen Teachers.
“It was just tragic,” she said. “Twenty babies [and six teachers] killed by a crazed gunman who never should have had a gun and he killed his mother before he even got here. Now it’s an 18-year-old who was able to get his hands on weapons, legally in Texas. He shoots his grandmother and then kills 21 people. What has to happen to get the law changed so that people like this cannot get their hands on them?”
Strickland said there would be “a lot fewer names” on the memorial.
“We’re still going to have accidents and buses and crossing guards killed by negligent drivers and things like that, but these are preventable by legislation,” she said. “I’m devastated and I’m angry.”
Uvalde’s mayor, Don McLaughlin, asked for prayers for the families of those who lost their lives so “God could surround them with his love and comfort.”
“My heart is broken for them all,” he said in a Facebook post early Wednesday. “To our community — I know your hearts are broken.”
Rev. Mike Marsh of St. Philips Episcopal Church in Uvalde, who met at the local hospital Tuesday with relatives of those unaccounted for, said local funeral homes planned to cover funeral costs. He said the city was paying for the burials, and a community memorial was planned at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the nearby fairgrounds.
“There’s going to be a lot of emotional trauma for students, teachers and parents that needs to be addressed,” he said. “There’s no good answers.”
Strickland said those wishing to see meaningful change happen should contact their legislators.
“Educators are devoted to the development and safety of our children," said Sen. Roger Marshall in a written statement to The Gazette. "The memorial is an important and historic way to honor those who have given their lives protecting our students. I am heartbroken by the tragedy in Texas that has added two more names to the wall, and I will return to the memorial in June to pay my respects to all of America’s fallen teachers. While in Congress, I voted for legislation that took meaningful steps to secure our schools and strengthen our background check system. My goal is to help more Kansas school districts secure federal funding that will protect them from those who think about trying to harm our schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.