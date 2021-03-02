Howard Donald Franks III, “Don” of Osage City and formerly of Emporia passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka, KS with family at his side. He was 66.
Don was born in De Soto, KS on June 5, 1954 to Howard and Barbara Franks. He graduated from Lyndon High School in 1972.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He was an avid sports fan and religiously watched KU Basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs.
He is survived by his four children, Chris Franks, Kimberly Franks, Erica Franks, and Shawn Tipping; seven grandchildren; and three siblings, David Franks, Debbie Osborn, and Rodger Franks.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1 PM at the Vassar Community Center, 23165 S. Croco Rd, Vassar, KS 66543. Light refreshments will be served following the service.
Don was cremated and his ashes will be placed at the family plot in Williamsburg, KS at a later date.
