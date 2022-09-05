The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia City Commission will finalize the city’s budget following an 11 a.m. public hearing regarding property taxes Wednesday at the Municipal Courtroom.
In July, the commission set the cap on the mill levy to 45 mills, with the lowest proposed budget coming in at 42.80 mills. Finance director Janet Harrouff told commissioners at that time that the city has been maintaining the mill levy at 42 mills for several years, which has led to the city falling short in other areas.
A proposed 42.80 mill budget would allow for 4% across the board wage increase, but not much else. And looking ahead over the next few years, the city would be potentially falling behind when it comes to expected expenses.
City manager Trey Cocking told commissioners that the ending cash balance for the city would be about $3 million if commissioners opted for a 45 mill budget. He compared that to less than $1 million if the city stayed flat and $2 million if they went to 44 mills.
Those wishing to give them input should plan to attend.
