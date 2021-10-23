Special to The Gazette
TOPEKA — Humanities Kansas (HK) seeks six Kansas hosts for the 2023 Kansas tour of the Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition, “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.” Nonprofit cultural organizations, museums, art centers, public libraries and others are invited to apply. The application deadline is Dec. 3, 2021. Eligibility requirements and application form are available at humanitieskansas.org.
“Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” examines the history of American democracy and the ever-changing influences that continue to shape it.
“’Voices and Votes’ is a great opportunity for Kansans to host a Smithsonian Institution exhibition in their own communities,” said Julie Mulvihill, executive director of Humanities Kansas. “This exhibition serves as a catalyst for discussion and reflection on the history and future of our democracy.”
Humanities Kansas presents “Voices and Votes” in partnership with Museum on Main Street, a one-of-a-kind program that provides cultural outreach to small towns and rural communities.
For more information about hosting the exhibition visit humanitieskansas.org or contact Humanities Kansas at (785) 357-0359.
