Around 700 cyclists and runners will converge in Americus for the 2022 edition of Flint Hills Gravel Saturday morning.
That’s roughly 400 more people than the previous year, according to organizer Bobby Thompson.
“There’s new additions to Flint Hills Gravel this year, and the name is one of them,” he said. “It’s called Flint Hills Gravel because it’s a ride and run. We have a 5K and a 10K that’s been added to the event this year, primarily to get help get families out and reach out to the running community.”
The ride portion of the event has three options including a 30-mile ride, an 80-mile ride and a 120-mile “adventure” course.
“We’re calling it the adventure because it’s a direction ride only — there’s no map or GPS,” Thompson said. “I hand you a set of instructions like, you turn left at this road, turn right at that road. You have no idea where you’re going until you get back.”
There are 75 riders in the adventure course and about 45 runners across the 5K and 10K options. Everyone else will be going between 30- and 80 miles.
For those coming out to Americus to support friends and family during the race, Thompson said there will be plenty of activity. Harry & Lloyd’s, the major local sponsor for the event, will be offering music throughout the and live entertainment Saturday evening.
Proceeds from the event help support the Project Playscape, which is raising funds to construct a splashpad at the Americus City Park.
Thompson said it was exciting to see Flint Hills Gravel grow so much in the course of a year and hopes to see the event adopt a festival-like atmosphere in the future. None of that would be possible, he said, without the support of the community.
“I think it’s important for the community to know we appreciate their support and patience with us having events like these,” Thompson said. “Thank you much, and if you see a rider, give them a holler and a ‘great job.’ They may not be smiling in that moment, but they hear you and appreciate it. Thanks to all.”
For more information on Flint Hills Gravel, visit https://flinthillsgravelride.com.
