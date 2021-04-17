Our political system has many problems, but none threatens our democracy more than gerrymandering, the political exercise of power that happens once every 10 years thanks to the constitutional clause that resets congressional representation to allow for changes in our population. This practice has allowed Republicans to win elections repeatedly despite losing the popular vote.
The framers of our Constitution wisely recognized that demographics would change over time and put in a mechanism for adjusting how representation in the U.S. House would be apportioned by requiring a census every 10 years to serve as the basis for any changes made. The process remained apolitical for only the first 20 years. In 1812, Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry created a salamander-shaped district to benefit his political party, leading to pundits labeling the process with the portmanteau “gerrymandering” in his honor.
Politicians quickly realized it would be easier to win re-election if they selected their voters rather than the other way around. With modern computer modeling, redistricting to select voters has become a precision exercise almost ensuring the desired outcome.
To be clear, this is one of the issues that is truly bi-partisan, both in creating the problem and providing solutions. Adding to the dilemma are courts that avoid ruling on redistricting cases unless racially motivated. Partisan bias has passed judicial muster at every level.
Enter President Biden and H.R. 1 which, if enacted, requires each state to enact a law or laws to create a non-partisan commission with membership open to residents of the state through an application process. If a state fails to enact such laws, a judicial panel of three judges will create the redistricting map. Additional provisions address qualifications for service on the commission, restrictions for applying to serve on the commission and provisions for public input on redistricting maps prior to implementation.
Perhaps one of the more important provisions of H.R. 1 is the “ban on drawing maps to favor a political party.” State commissions will be tasked with “minimizing the division of communities of interest.”
Currently Arizona, California, Colorado and Michigan use such commissions, each enacted by voters through ballot initiatives or constitutional amendments.
Non-partisan redistributing maps force politicians from both parties to hone their political positions to respond to the voters they have rather than honing their voters to respond to their set political positions. Passage of H.R. 1 will make compromise a functional tool in the U.S. House again, which should improve the quality of the legislation developed in that chamber.
To this end, the Senate must pass H.R. 1. Once again, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stands in the way, as he has proudly with both Presidents Obama and Biden while calling for them to work with Republicans for bipartisan solutions despite his unyielding position on all legislation presented by the president or his party.
The weapon McConnell wields with blunt force is the filibuster. The current version of this Senate rule allows the minority leader to notify the majority leader that a bill is subject to a filibuster, and it simply dies without any debate or time in committee. This means that for any legislation to move forward in the Senate, at least 10 Republicans must agree, and all Democrats must act together (continually putting Joe Manchin in control of the legislative agenda). With compromise considered untenable by Republicans, this arcane rule effectively gives McConnell control of the chamber, despite serving in the minority, without so much as a word spoken in public.
Mr. Smith, from the famous movie, does not even need to go to Washington, much less speak continuously in the well of the Senate chamber.
Perhaps a compromise could be reached through a “democratized filibuster” as proposed by a trio of university professors published in the Washington Post on April 6, 2021. They propose a rule change to allow cloture (the move to end debate on a bill) if enough Senators representing a majority of the population voted for it. This would give Senators from more populous states proportional power while preserving the filibuster. Elections would truly have consequences again.
Democrats have the necessary votes to change this rule which was established during Reconstruction to ensure segregation would be legalized and has primarily served racist purposes ever since, though McConnell has certainly given it slightly more diversity by filibustering all Democratic legislation regardless of its purpose or effect. Still, he challenged credulity when he stated it “has no racial history at all. None.”
McConnell has forced Democrats’ hands, and they need to restructure this racist relic and return to the constitutional norms established by the founders who put no such provisions into our guiding document. This will allow Congress to enact H.R. 1, making states use non-partisan commissions or a judicial panel to create redistricting maps so the voters choose their politicians and not the other way around.
As Republicans said repeatedly over the past four years, elections have consequences. It’s time Democrats started acting like they do too.
Don't forget about gerrymandering at the state level too. It's particularly bad in Wisconsin. The only fair elections are those for as-large candidates like governors and US Senators. Speaking of US Senators, why should every state have two? And why should DC, with a larger population than Wyoming, Alaska and Vermont, have zero Senators while each of the others have two? Just because it's written in the Constitution does not mean it's right. The Constitution itself is nothing but a bunch of compromises so there's nothing wrong with changing it. Republicans have stated multiple times in multiple venues they cannot accept democratic processes because they would lose, so they use every means available to overrule the majority.
