A special Veterans Day concert has been announced at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
American country music singer and songwriter Sara Evans will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the historic theater. Evans is a multi-platinum entertainer and is the fifth most-played female artist on country radio over the past 20 years.
She has five No. 1 singles, including “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” which spent two weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A.
Rolling Stone Magazine has described Evans’ sound as a “stunning, country voice.” She has earned the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations.
In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, “Born to Fly” from her landmark double-platinum album of the same name.
Evans’ discography also includes the platinum-selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless as well as the gold-certified projects Stronger and No Place That Far.
Tickets are on sale now for Friends of the Granada; check your email for your access code.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Friday. Visit www.emporiagranada.com for more information.
