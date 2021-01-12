Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe earned her second MIAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor this season after averaging 25.0 points per game at Fort Hays State and Rogers State.
She shot over 60% from the field and the three point line and was perfect from the free throw line as the Lady Hornets won two games.
She was nine of 15 from the field and four of six from beyond the arc on the way to 22 points in Emporia State’s 62-61 win at Fort Hays State which handed the Tigers their first loss of the year. She had back to back three pointers during a 10-3 run that gave the Lady Hornets their biggest lead of the game at 60-51 with 4:38 left.
Against Rogers State she scored a season high 28 points and added five steals in the Lady Hornets’ 85-62 win.
She is the leading scorer in the MIAA and is currently the only 50/40/90 player in the league, shooting over 50% from the field, 40% from the three-point line and 90% from the free throw line.
The Lady Hornets are currently 4-1 on the season and are scheduled to play host to Pittsburg State on Thursday, Jan. 14 in White Auditorium.
