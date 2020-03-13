An Allen man did not need medical transport Thursday after his motorcycle overturned in north Lyon County.
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early said in a written statement that at about 6:36 p.m. Thursday, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Reading First Responders and Emporia-Lyon County EMS responded to the report of an injury accident in the 2400 block of North Highway 99.
"Upon arrival, deputies were advised by witnesses the driver of the wrecked motorcycle had left the scene," Early wrote.
They were able to locate the driver, identified as 47-year-old William Stedman, at his home in Allen. His injuries from the incident were minor.
According to the report, Stedman was southbound on his motorcycle in the 2400 block of North Highway 99 when he failed to negotiate a curve and the motorcycle overturned into the east ditch.
He declined medical treatment.
