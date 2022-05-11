Emporia Public Schools announced the hiring of three school administrators for the 2022-23 school year Wednesday evening.
Adrian Trujillo was selected to serve as the Emporia Middle School assistant principal, Brandi Mitchell was selected as the principal of Village Elementary School and Laurie Kurzen was selected as Timmerman Elementary School principla.
Trujillo began his teaching career in the Lawrence Public Schools as a middle school math teacher and most recently has been teaching math at Blue Valley Public Schools for the past 5 years.
"I am very excited to be coming back home and working with the Emporia community,” said Trujillo, “Coming back and working with the amazing staff and students at Emporia Middle School is a dream come true.“
Trujillo earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Middle School Math and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration both from Emporia State University. He is licensed in grades 5-8 mathematics and will complete his administrative endorsement later this month. Additionally he is bilingual in English and Spanish.
Truillo enjoys reading, traveling and is also an avid soccer fan. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends exploring the outdoors. He will fill the assistant principal vacancy beginning in July of 2022, created by the resignation of Mr. Keith Glotzbach.
“I am excited to have Mr. Adrian Trujillo join the staff at Emporia Middle School as our Assistant Principal," said John Martin, current Village Elementary Principal and Emporia Middle School Principal for the 2022-2023 school year. "He brings with him a great deal of instructional knowledge from the Blue Valley Schools where he has been currently teaching. Mr. Trujillo and I also agree 100% on the importance of how activities and athletics at the middle school can help students become more engaged in our school community."
Mitchell currently serves as an assistant principal at Village Elementary, a position she has held for the past three years. Prior to that Mitchell was an administrative intern, a K-5 technology teacher, and taught kindergarten and first grade all at Village Elementary.
“I am excited and grateful to have been selected as the Principal at Village Elementary School. I have been fortunate to have spent my career in the Emporia School District and at Village Elementary, and have had the opportunity to collaborate and work alongside talented and caring educators,” said Mitchell, “I have also had the pleasure of working with amazing students and families at Village School. I am eager to continue to build positive relationships with staff, students, and families, and look forward to engaging, empowering, and inspiring others to be the best they can be”.
Mitchell has a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Elementary Subject matter, both from Emporia State University. She is licensed in Educational Administration, English as a Second Language, and grades K-6.
Mitchell enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors, and spending time with friends and family.
“My family and I look forward to continuing to be a part of Emporia Public Schools and the Emporia community,” she said, “and I am excited to begin this new adventure.”
Mitchell will begin the principal position in July of 2022, created by the resignation of Mr. John Martin who was recently selected as the principal at Emporia Middle School.
“Mrs.Brandi Mitchell is an ideal fit to lead Village Elementary," said superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder. "Her knowledge of the staff and students will allow her to successfully transition to the principal role. I have enjoyed working with Mrs. Mitchell and look forward to her leadership and working together as she takes this next step in her educational career."
Kurzen currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Timmerman, a position she has held for the past seven years. Prior to becoming an administrator, Kurzen was a classroom teacher at both William Allen White Elementary and Timmerman Elementary for a total of eighteen years.
“I am honored and excited to become the Principal at Timmerman Elementary,” said Kurzen, “I look forward to collaborating with the outstanding staff, students, and families of Timmerman to enhance our school environment. As a lifelong Emporia community member, I am thrilled at the opportunity to continue serving the USD 253 team.”
Kurzen has a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Master’s Degrees in Early Childhood Education and Educational Administration, all from Emporia State University. Additionally she is licensed in School Leadership, Early Childhood, Elementary, and English as a Second Language.
Kurzen is married to her husband Chad and has three children. As a family they enjoy boating and spending time at the lake camping as well as supporting their son and daughter’s travel sports teams. Kurzen will fill the vacancy that was created with the resignation of current Principal Allyson Lyman beginning July 1, 2022.
“I am excited for our staff and students at Timmerman Elementary to have Mrs. Laurie Kurzen as their principal," Anderson-Harder said. "She has a connection and understanding that will allow her to continue growing the positive culture at Timmerman. Mrs. Kurzen has a long history with our district which will serve her well in being a successful principal.”
