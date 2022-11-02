Leo Henry Schneider, age 87, of Lakewood, Colorado passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Leo Henry Schneider, the son of Alban and Irene (Vohs) Schneider, was born November 7, 1934 in Olpe, Kansas. Leo married Arlene Bechtel at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Olpe, Kansas on November 4, 1961.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene; son, Mark (June) Schneider of Parker, Colorado; brother, Bob (Jane) Schneider, Madison, Kansas; sisters, Sister Joann Schneider, Wichita, Kansas, Jane Schrader, Fisher, Indiana, Alice (Harry) Bechtel, Olpe. Kansas, and Nancy (Jerome) Langley, Decatur, Arkansas. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Nicholas, Lance, Jasmine and Paige.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lori Sanchez; brothers, Vincent and Edward and brother-in-law, Jack Schrader.
Leo spent his entire career (42 years) with Ryder truck rental. He was an active member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church as well as The Knights of Columbus. His passions were his family, helping others, fishing and the Colorado Rockies baseball team.
Services were held on October 21, 2022 at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary and Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
Leo requested in Lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to St Jude’s Catholic Church or the St Jude’s Knights of Columbus Council 16052, 9405 W Florida Ave, Lakewood, CO 80232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.