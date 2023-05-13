After years of hard work and perseverance, the Emporia State University Class of 2023 graduates have officially accepted their degrees.
“Graduates, on behalf of the faculty, staff and administration, I extend our congratulations to you. We are proud of your accomplishments and we look forward to your future achievements,” ESU President Ken Hush said. “Members of the Class of 2023, you have gained new knowledge, wisdom, reasoning abilities, and communication skills. You will go forth from here better equipped to serve the common good.”
Kansas Board of Regents member Hon. Blake Benson also extended his congratulations to the graduating class.
“Today’s festivities are the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance and dedication,” Benson said. “You have acquired knowledge and skills that will serve you well professionally and personally for the rest of your lives. While today may bring your formal education to a close it is far from the end of your opportunity to learn. You will find your careers present you with numerous chances to continue the educational journey you started at Emporia State University. You leave this institution having learned how to think critically, solve problems and work as members of a team, and those are traits that will ensure you continue to grow as successful individuals long after graduation.
Benson encouraged the graduates to apply those skills, not only in the workplace but in the communities they will live in.
“In doing so, I promise you will not only benefit personally but will also help create a better and more prosperous world around you,” he said. “Wherever you go, know that your time at this institution has better prepared you for success.”
Shirley Antes, President-Elect of the ESU Alumni Association Board of Directors said the graduating class will join over 66,000 fellow alumni who have earned a degree from ESU.
