If you are looking for at-home COVID-19 test kits in Emporia, it is unlikely you will be able to find any. Pharmacies throughout Emporia are reporting a shortage of tests, however, more tests have been ordered.
Haag Pharmacy, Grave’s Drug Store, Walgreens Pharmacy and Walmart Pharmacy are all out of COVID-19 home tests. At this time the test are on backorder and it is unknown when more will arrive. Empty shelves where tests used to be is a common occurrence throughout the state and the nation as a whole as COVID-19 cases have soared in recent weeks.
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases.
Biden said that he is directing his team to double its procurement of rapid COVID-19 tests to be delivered for free to Americans through a forthcoming federal website, as he seeks to respond to criticism over shortages and long lines for tests. The initial order was for 500 million tests, and now the federal government will purchase 1 billion at-home testing kits. Biden said the website will launch next week.
Until those tests become available there are other testing options available for Emporians. Healthier Lyon County is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing at several testing clinics during the month of January. The testing clinics will be held at Healthier Lyon County’s Crosswinds Office at 104 E. Eighth Ave. The clinics are scheduled for the following dates:
Jan. 14 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Jan. 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Jan. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Jan. 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Jan. 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Jan. 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Jan. 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Jan. 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
“At this point we are hopeful we have enough to make it through our scheduled clinics,” Daphne Mertens with Healthier Lyon County said.
Newman Regional Health is offering COVID-19 testing. They only offer nasal swab testing at this time. Appointments are required for testing and can be made by calling 620-343-6801. The hospital is reminding the public that the Emergency Room and Express Care should only be used by those needing to see a medical provider. They should not be used for COVID-19 testing.
The Flint Hills Community Health Center can also provide COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment for testing, community members should contact the COVID-19 hotline at 620-208-3741.
