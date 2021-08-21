This week there was plenty of discussion in the community surrounding the five individuals who were arrested in connection with the murder of Jesus Avila.
The murder took place more almost four years ago and, especially for the family, the arrests were a long time coming.
On Sept. 6, 2017, Avila, 19, was found dead inside a burning vehicle on a rural road east of Emporia near the Neosho River. The eerie scene seemed like something out of a movie and not something that we would expect to happen in Emporia, Kansas.
While it took a long time for the arrests to be made, we congratulate law enforcement for sticking with the investigations for all these years.
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope said this week, “This was a complicated case and there was thousands and thousands of pieces of electronic evidence that were needed to sift through.”
All five suspects were arrested for murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Those are significant charges for the five individuals who ranged in age between 15 and 18 when the crime was committed.
As the case moves on to the Lyon County attorney for formal charges, the community has many questions. If the case makes it to trial the community will have a chance to learn all the details.
For now, we want to congratulate our local law enforcement on a job well done.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
