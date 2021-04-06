A Council Grove man was transported following a one-vehicle accident on US-56, Tuesday afternoon.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Gifford, Lyon County Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the 400 block of US Highway 56 for reports of an injury accident around 1:12 p.m.
41-year-old David Cullip of Council Grove was traveling westbound in a 2008 Ford Fusion on the highway when he left the roadway for unknown reasons. Cullip was transported by Lifestar to Wesley Medical Center with "non-life-threatening injuries."
He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
