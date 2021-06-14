The Emporia High School Theatre department took home three big honors during the 2021 Theatre Kansas Awards over the weekend.
The awards were granted for the 2021 musical, "Children of Eden."
Students Orion Turner won for Outstanding Lead Actor and Christina Noble-Speedie won for Outstanding Leading Actress and Outstanding Costume Design. The cast and crew was also recognized for the song "Let There Be" for 2021's Most Moving Opening Number.
"The nominations were such an honor," said Kacie Hastings, EHS theatre arts teacher. "In a year where we weren’t sure if the students would even have the opportunity to perform the nominations alone exceeded our expectations. We work incredibly hard throughout the year — the amount of time and effort put into each show is jaw dropping — and I know we’ve got some top notch talent but for it to be recognized at the state level is empowering."
Hastings said she was proud of Turner and Noble-Speedie, but not surprised by their accomplishments.
"I had no doubt that Chrissy and Orion should be proud of their performances in 'Children Of Eden,'" she said. "The chance for them to receive these highly sought after awards just fuels their ambition and passion for pursuing performance in the future. The city of Emporia should certainly celebrate these two and all the talent that is coming through Emporia High School’s Theatre Program."
The Theatre Kansas Awards saw 26 musical productions across the state. EHS was nominated in 10 categories."
