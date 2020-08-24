The Emporia Gazette
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. today for a special meeting to discuss gating criteria for Kansas schools. No decisions are set for approval during the meeting.
“As we begin the countdown to the start of the 2020-21 school year, we continue to further develop and modify plans,” Superintendent Kevin Case said in an email to district parents late Friday evening. “The adaptive challenges we continue to face as a family, school district, state, and country are daunting, to say the least. One thing remains certain, the ongoing flow of new and changing information continues to shape and adjust how the district responds to COVID-19.”
Case said “gating criteria” has been released from the state department of education as part of its continuously updating Navigating Change document.
“Gating criteria provide school districts with guidelines that can be used to determine whether the environment for learning, school activities, spectator/fan participation, and visitor access can happen on-site, hybrid, or remotely,” he said. “KSDE, in collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, created the criteria which incorporate multiple data points that are to be used when making these decisions.”
Decisions based on how the school year will look will be made, Case said, both in Emporia and in districts across the country.
“Monday night’s study session will allow the board to gain information and additional clarity regarding the recommendations. No action will be taken on Monday night,” Case said. “Gating criteria will also be an agenda item on the regular board meeting agenda on Wednesday. At that meeting, I anticipate the board taking action on how gating criteria will be used.”
Board meetings are broadcast live at http://www.boarddocs.com/ks/usd253/Board.nsf.
No public comments will be held at the special meeting but comments can be made by emailing Board President Mike Crouch at mcrouch@fhtc.edu or Board Clerk Casey Jones at casey.jones@usd253.net prior to the Wednesday meeting.
