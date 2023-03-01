ValuNet Fiber invites schools and organizations serving K-12 students to enter its 5th annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign for the opportunity to win $2,500 to fund their science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) project or club.
K-12 schools and organizations throughout the Emporia community may enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project — whether for equipment, competition fees, curriculum development, field trips or other materials — and how it benefits students. One winner will receive a $2,500 donation.
“ValuNet has long recognized the importance of STEM education in equipping students with the skills to overcome the digital divide,” said Trish Niemann, Vice President of Communications Strategy. “Our annual Dream Bigger contest helps support STEM-based curricular and extracurricular initiatives that get children interested in STEM concepts early on, sparking an interest that could last a lifetime.”
Entries will be accepted now through March 22 at myvalunet.com/contest. Five finalists will be selected by ValuNet and the winner will be determined by public voting from March 24 through March 31. The finalists, as well as the winning school or organization, will be highlighted on ValuNet’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.