Helen A. Spencer, 94, Emporia, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia.
Helen Alma Spencer was born in Emporia, Kansas on December 9, 1927, the daughter of Jesse Lavern and Mary Roxsena (Dunn) Spencer. Helen is survived by her sister, Betty Lee, Milan, Kansas; nieces and nephew, Debra Hall, Roxsena Brewer, Nancy Jones, Kathy Frizell, Teresa Yale, Jesse Lee, Shirley Towne, and Sherry Lavachek, as well as their children and grandchildren. Her sister, Doris Merwin, died earlier.
Helen was a 1946 graduate of Emporia High School, and later graduated from Kansas State Teachers College, Emporia, with a degree in Library Science. After graduation from KSTC she worked at the library in Jackson, Michigan for two years, then returned to the Topeka Public Library, starting in the children’s section, and later transferred into the Technical Services Department. She retired as head of the department in 1993.
Helen was a member of Life Church, Emporia.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Life Church in Emporia. The service will be conducted by Pastor Tony Lantz of the church. Interment will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Neosho Rapids, Kansas. The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Monday evening from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A memorial has been established to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
