Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Harassment, 1300 Twilight Dr., 9:23 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 600 Sherman St., 11:31 a.m.
Fire alarm, 500 Merchant St., 7:51 p.m.
Intoxicated person, 500 Neosho St., 9:51 p.m.
Vicious animal, 100 Constitution St., 10:20 p.m.
Saturday
Fire alarm, 1300 Merchant St., 3:24 a.m.
Criminal trespassing, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 10:48 a.m.
Family disturbance, E. 11th Ave. and Sylvan St., 1:29 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. 9th Ave. and Exchange St., 7:50 p.m.
Family disturbance, information redacted
Sunday
Suspicious person, E. 10th Ave. and Sylvan St., 1:14 p.m.
Animal bite, 1300 W. 9th Ave., 1:35 p.m.
Harassment, 500 Mechanic St., 2:16 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 1000 State St., 3:21 p.m.
Suspicious person, 1200 Cottonwood St., 7:05 p.m.
Battery - simple, 400 Rural St., 8:51 p.m.
Monday
Suspicious person, 700 Sylvan St., 1:48 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Internet/computer crime, 1500 Road 250, 12:10 p.m.
Agency assist, 500 Mechanic St., 12:24 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 300 Melody Ln., 12:37 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, 2900 Road F, Americus, 1:28 a.m.
Animal at large, 400 Commercial St., Neosho Rapids, 10 a.m.
Grass fire, 1400 Road 350, Admire, 12:14 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 7:11 p.m.
Sunday
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 5:47 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Theft - late report, 1100 Congress St., 10:23 a.m.
Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 4:05 p.m.
Theft - late report, 800 Walnut St., 4:13 p.m.
Fraud - checks, 500 Mechanic St., 4:49 p.m.
Saturday
Criminal damage, 600 W. 9th Ave., 8:03 a.m.
Theft - late report, 600 W. 6th Ave., 10:33 p.m.
Sunday
Criminal damage, 1300 Merchant St., 1:21 p.m.
Criminal damage, 200 W. Kansas Ave., 5:29 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 800 Exchange St., 7:09 p.m.
Vehicle theft, 700 Wilson St., 11:20 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Criminal damage, 1500 Road M, Allen, 8:44 p.m.
Sunday
Criminal damage, 400 Commercial St., Neosho Rapids, 10:25 a.m.
Criminal damage, 200 W. 1st St., Bushong, 11:06 a.m.
Fatality accident, 1100 Road L, 8:02 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
