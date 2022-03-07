Jolene Polley, age 92, of Overland Park, KS died March 4, 2022. She was a PBX Operator for the Santa Fe Railroad in Newton, KS for 15 years then was a homemaker. Jolene was born October 8, 1929 in Cottonwood Falls, KS, the daughter of Leslie and Beth (Byram) Mann. She married Raymond Polley on October 30, 1962 in Miami, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Mary Jane Saylor, and great-grandson, Maverick Polley. She is survived by her daughter, Gilda (Brian) Viets (Overland Park, KS); two stepsons, Ray A. (Jenn Bratt) Polley (Wichita, KS) and Tim (Cathy) Polley (Newton, KS); and three grandchildren, Jack Polley, Conner Viets and Erin Viets.
Jolene graduated from Newton High School and lived in Newton until moving to Emporia, KS in 1970. In 1974, the Polley home was hit by a tornado without warning in Emporia and it was on a hunch from Jolene that the family took shelter in the basement and survived. Ray and Jolene enjoyed travelling and camping in their retirement. In 2001, Jolene and Ray moved to Herman, NE for five years, then to Overland Park, KS where they lived out their lives. Jolene loved music and sang in choirs through the years. She was an excellent cook and a talented seamstress, sewing beautiful quilts, wall hangings and baby bibs. Jolene was a dedicated church member, a firm believer in the power of prayer and was a good friend and neighbor.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm at Brookdale Overland Park 119th, 6101 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS on Saturday, March 12, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The American Cancer Society in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State St, Emporia, KS 66801. Condolences can be left online at www.robertsblue.com.
