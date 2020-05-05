The Camp Alexander Board of Directors announced the camp would remain closed through the summer Tuesday morning.
"Our staff and board members have worked through many scenarios in which we attempt to hold Summer Camp as normal," the board said in a written release. "With the recent communication from our Kansas governor outlining the stages back to normality, the limitations of our wonderful nutrition sponsor and our overall goal of keeping Camp Alexander a safe place, it saddens us to announce that Camp Alexander will not hold our 2020 Summer Camp."
Camp Coordinator Carla Fessler said the camp partners with Emporia Public Schools each year to provide summer meals, but due to the ongoing pandemic the district was unable to guarantee it would be able to provide the necessary staff for the program.
"The school district does our meals and they have been a real life-saver for us every year, because we are a program that's a licensed daycare," she said. "We have been so lucky that they have been able to do that for us and call us a meal site."
That, combined with the projected timeline with the state's reopening plan made summer camp look less and less certain. That meant the decision was not an easy one to make, since the camp means so much to so many children in the area.
"People depend on us for daycare and people were calling me daily, emailing me, asking me, 'When will you know?'" Fessler said. "I finally said to the board that we were going to have to buckle down and make a big decision."
She said the board looked at several options, including modified versions of camp — none of which seemed feasible.
"How do you do social distancing in camp?" Fessler said. "How do you tell kids that they can't run together? It was a very hard decision."
The board thanked the community for its support as it worked through the decision, stating Camp Alexander would be ready for campers in 2021.
