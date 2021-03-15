OSAGE COUNTY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, and the Burlingame Police Department are investigating after a woman was found deceased in her apartment in Burlingame, Kan.
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on Monday, March 15, at approximately 12:25 p.m. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.
On Sunday evening, March 14, a concerned citizen called the Burlingame Police Department when she could not reach her friend. Officers from the Burlingame Police Department went to check on the welfare of 49-year-old Cristina Pratt. When they attempted to contact Pratt at her apartment at 134 W. Lincoln St., the apartment was quiet and nobody answered the door.
Still unable to locate Pratt, on Monday morning officers returned to the address and arranged for the owner to unlock the apartment. At approximately 9:30 a.m., they entered the residence and found Pratt dead inside. Investigators believe she was the victim of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.
The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.
