Occasionally, Andrew and I go to the KC Bier Company in the Waldo district of the KC Metro to watch a little soccer on the television, drink some Rheinheitsgebot beer and eat tasty authentic German sausages and pretzels.
One of the nice spreads we like to get with our pretzel is a beer cheese called Obazde. These tangy and hefty spreads are a step beyond pimiento cheese or cheese dip. They are a beast unto themselves.
I looked into the history of all of this and traced the obazde to some Germanic Kentuckians who, around 1930, decided salty pretzels weren’t enough to keep customers drinking; they needed a salty spread, too.
Thus beginneth the beer cheese spread.
Beer cheese has everything you could want in a munching marathon: creaminess, saltiness, sharpness, and a full mouthfeel provided by — you guessed it — stout beer.
Joe Allman developed his recipe in the 1930s for Kentucky Beer Cheese, aka Snappy Cheese, as a complimentary snack meant to increase his customers’ appetite for beer. According to his son Tim Allman:
“My father and his cousin John wanted to come up with something that would increase the drink thirsts of the customers in this small restaurant on the Kentucky River. The result was a sharp cheddar cheese with a little kick. People would be given what we called beer cheese in a small Souffle cup with saltine crackers, radishes and celery when they were greeted at their table or bar, before they put in their drink order. By the time the bartender came back with their drinks they ordered more drinks. It worked, and that was the birth of Snappy Cheese.” (howardscreek.com)
All you need is a food processor, and sharp or aged cheese for salt, Worcestershire for tang, cream cheese for spreadability and a dash of spices for a kick (and to balance the cream cheese). Malty, stout beer is the final ingredient that pulls it all together.
If you are trying to watch the carbs you can certainly serve beer cheese with sliced veggies from cauliflower to celery. Crackers, pretzels, pita chips, rustic bread — no one’s going to stop you.
Beer cheese should be kept refrigerated however it shines best at room temperature. Aim to leave it out for about 15 minutes prior to serving. This spread is good in the fridge for 2 – 3 days, but it will not freeze well.
If you really want to have some fun, divide this recipe in half, using half with a stout beer and half with a robust IPA. Let’s get cooking!
KENTUCKY BEER CHEESE
1 pound extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, cubed, at room temperature
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup chopped white onion
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)
1/2 cup stout beer, at room temperature
Serving options: pretzels, crackers, celery sticks, carrots, dill pickles, bell peppers and so forth.
Process Cheddar cheese, cream cheese and butter in a food processor until combined, about 1 minute.
Add onion, Worcestershire, Dijon and cayenne; process until combined, about 30 seconds. While food processor is running, slowly pour in beer and process until mixture is completely smooth and beer is fully absorbed, about 45 seconds.
Serve immediately with sides or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate up to three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.