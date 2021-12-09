WICHITA — Porter Cattle Co of Reading was honored December 1 during the KLA Convention in Wichita for supporting the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) for 74 years.
Walter Porter, founded Porter Cattle Company in the late 1950s. His son Rich Porter worked alongside his father for 25 years before taking over the family business completely. Rich credits successful business operations with strong values of loyalty and simple lessons he learned in life.
Porter Cattle Company specializes in a cattle stocking niche — each year they receive around 7,000 high-risk calves, taking them from 350 to 850 pounds with a combination of grass and feed. Porter also farms around 2,600 acres of corn and soybeans.
KLA currently has 123 members who have belonged to the organization for 50 years or more.
“The endless support given by these members to the industry and the association makes KLA an effective voice in protecting the business interests of Kansas producers,” said KLA President Phil Perry.
KLA is a trade organization protecting the business interests of independent ranchers, feeders and dairy farmers. Members of the association are involved in all segments of the livestock industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep. The association's work is funded by voluntary dues dollars paid by its 5,700 members.
(2) comments
Congratulations to Rich and company!
Rich is such a gracious person. Jane and Barry are also outstanding contributors to farming in our area.
