Lyon County's number of active COVID cases continued on a downward trend, Wednesday, after public health officials reported 41 recoveries and 25 new positives.
The new numbers bring the county's active cases to 120 — down from 136 on Monday.
Overall, there have been 3,820 cases reported since March, including 3,632 recoveries and 68 deaths. Five deaths are pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
One person is hospitalized.
Public Health is holding a closed mass vaccination clinic on Friday, which is prioritizing vulnerable populations.
"There are no available appointments for the public," the health department said in a post to social media. "When we announce a new clinic, we will simultaneously release the link to schedule an appointment to the media, this Facebook page, and our website. Sign up will be first-come, first served. If you have any questions, please call Lyon County Public Health."
To see more information, please visit the Lyon County Public COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
