Marcia R Ruckh Taylor was born February 15, 1954 and died September 30, 2021 at her home in Lawrence, after an extended illness. She was born in Kansas City, MO to A.B. Bernard Ruckh and Margaret M. Grannan Ruckh. She was one of three children of which two survive, a brother, Patrick Ruckh, of Cordova, Tennessee and a sister, Nora (Rich) Altman of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Marcia grew up in Shawnee Mission, KS and attended St. Pious Elementary School. She moved to Emporia, KS in 1965 when her father was transferred to help open the Dolly Madison bakery in Emporia. Marcia graduated Emporia High School in 1972 and graduated from LPN training at the Emporia Vocational Technical School the next year. Marcia and George were married in June of 1973. Marcia first worked at Newman Hospital as an Ob/Gyn nurse and stopped to raise her children; Andree Nicole Taylor, who passed away in 2007. Survivors include a son, Thomas R. (Amber Sumner) Taylor of Lawrence and her husband, George Taylor of Lawrence; four grandchildren, Austyn Steinlage of Emporia, Sydney Steinlage of Lawrence, KS, Lyndie Taylor and Lilly Taylor of Lawrence, KS and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Marcia worked in geriatric nursing for 30 years at Presbyterian Manor in Emporia, KS. She loved caring for the elderly. All who knew her, loved her. She received the honor of Employee of the Year at Presbyterian Manor of Emporia in 2001. Two and a half years ago, she retired and moved to Lawrence. She was a member of the “Lawrence Ukulele Players” and the “Lenexa Uke On Group”. She loved making music in small groups and was an excellent singer and group organizer and parody song lyricist. She was a member of the group the “Sunshine Singers” who played for people and groups around town. She particularly liked singing for the Presbyterian Manor Residents. She was a beloved lady, mother, wife, aunt, nurse and friend to all. She is greatly missed. She could light up a room with her smile, cheerful voice and nature. Until We Meet Again sweetheart.
Memorial Contributions in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Flint Hills Technical College for the Marcia Ruckh Taylor LPN nursing scholarship program, 3301 West 18th, Emporia, KS 66801.
No services are planned this year but a Celebration of Life Service will be held later. The family has the arrangements.
