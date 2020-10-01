The Emporia State
One person declined treatment after a single vehicle wreck on the interstate, Wednesday night.
According to a written release from Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Williams, at approximately 9:15 p.m., LYSO along with Emporia Fire/EMS responded to mile marker 136 on I-35 for reports of an injury accident.
27-year-old Ted Shrader was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander minivan, heading southbound on I-35, when he fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the median.
“Mr. Shrader then overcorrected which caused his vehicle to go across all southbound lanes and go into the ditch where the vehicle rolled,” Williams said.
Shrader was checked out by emergency personnel, but declined transport.
Williams said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.