Judith Kay Johnson, 77, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO.
Judy was born on May 28, 1942 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Walter Eugene and Gwendolyn Robinson Jacob.
She married the love of her life and soul mate, Vernon Charles Johnson Jr. on March 5, 1960 at Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia. They would make their home together east of Emporia.
Judy was a homemaker and a self taught seamstress. She made many of her young children’s clothes and husband’s shirts during her earlier years. Judy and Vernon enjoyed bowling and camping during the summers in their free time, all while raising six children. She had served as 4-H leader and Home Health Aide for many years.
Judy and Vernon attended The Church of God of Prophecy in Emporia.
She will live on in the hearts of her devoted husband of 60 years, Vernon of their home; three daughters, Roxi Waechter and husband Alan of Emporia, Pamela Thomas and husband Donald of Copperas Cove, Texas and Vickie Wilson and husband Kevin of Larned, Kansas; three sons, Terry Johnson and wife Tena of Council Grove, Kansas, Jay Johnson of Duncombe, Iowa and Mark Johnson and wife Brandi of Burdett, Kansas; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Duane Jacob and his wife Jan; a nephew, Jeff Jacob and wife Kim; a niece, Cheryl Campbell and husband Jeff; many cousins, extended family and a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ronald Lee Jacob; aunts, Nora Waterman, Bernice Thatcher, and Lois Robinson; an uncle, Kenneth Robinson; granddaughter, Ann Marie Thomas and a great-grandson, Vincent Bartruff.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Union Cemetery East of Emporia. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends Of The Zoo and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed as vanarsdalefs.com.
